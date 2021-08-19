World Photography Day 2021: Mirrorless Cameras To Get You Started With Photography

The best beginner mirrorless cameras are not essentially cameras that offer a budget, cut-price usage experience. Today, with smartphone photography and videography having become so seamless and easy to use, camera makers have had to step up the game, and now offer products that represent a clear step-up in value over the best of smartphones. From uncropped 4K video recording to uncompressed RAW images, the best beginner mirrorless cameras offer the ideal gateway for you into the fields of photography and videography. Here’s our pick in terms of what you can (and should) buy.

Fujifilm X-A7: Around Rs 44,000. If budget is a key concern when picking a beginner mirrorless camera, perhaps the wisest option in the market is the Fujifilm X-A7 (review). Despite the looks, the X-A7 is a serious mirrorless camera that has plenty to offer for everyone. It produces reliable photographs, and even surprisingly good videos, too. Some of the biggest strengths lie in colour accuracy and tonal depth, but the rather strange ergonomics mean that you may take some time to get used to it. Take nothing away from its performance, though.

Canon Eos M50 Mark II: Around Rs 57,000. The older generation Canon Eos M50 Mark II was a reliable offering in terms of colour tone reproduction and overall quality of videography. Now in its second generation, the budget, beginner mirrorless camera from Canon has stepped up the game by offering face and eye detection autofocus, vertical orientation 4K videography for creating video blogs, and more. It is an exciting camera to say the least, and its strong pricing further makes it a super exciting beginner’s camera to own.

Sony a6400: Around Rs 71,000. The Sony a6400 (review) may seem a bit expensive for being a beginner mirrorless camera, but is also the very best if you aim to shoot plenty of videos. The one key attracting factor for the Sony a6400 is real-time subject and eye tracking autofocus, which elevates outdoor shooting to another level – be it for wildlife or sports, photos or videos. It also does quite well on overall terms with colours, and is undoubtedly one of the best budget mirrorless cameras that one can buy right now.

Nikon Z50: Around Rs 70,000. The Nikon Z50 (review) ranks among the best simply by virtue of its ease of usability. Nikon took plenty of time with this one to make it easy for those transitioning from a smartphone to a dedicated camera, and the optimised interface does take lesser time than rival cameras to get used to. Some of its key strengths include snappy, fast shooting, good high ISO performance, and shooting mostly with JPEGs. It can also record 4K videos, giving you a well heeled overall package.

Fujifilm X-T200: Around Rs 55,000. The Fujifilm X-T200 may not be the most intuitive camera in terms of ergonomics and handling, especially if you are used to other cameras beforehand. However, it offers some of the best colour production seen in beginner mirrorless cameras. Despite the APS-C sensor, the Fujifilm X-T200 produces some incredible levels of detail in photos, and all things considered, makes for a great camera to buy. It even has the famous Fujifilm film simulation modes for you to replicate the old 35mm camera aesthetics.

