Today is the World Photography Day. Photography is an important medium of storytelling, and photos are something that add character to almost any piece of text, social media post, and even indoor spaces. The day traces its origins to 1837, when the first-ever photographic process was developed by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce from France. The World Photography Day is the day for photographers to come together and celebrate the art that photography is. In today’s world, smartphones are arguably the most common camera everyone carries around in their pockets daily. Smartphone cameras also provide the ease of access and usability, but often lack the quality that the use may demand. For that very reason, there are photo editing apps that allow users to enhance images that they clicked on their smartphone camera. On this World Photography Day, we will look at some of the best photo editing apps for your mobile, in order to help you take your smartphone photography to another level.

1. Adobe Lightroom: Possibly one of the most common photo editing app, Adobe Lightroom is available for free to both Android and iOS users. The app gives users controls similar to the Adobe Photoshop Lightroom app for desktop PCs, making for a powerful editing tool right within your smartphone. The app allows users a plethora of settings to improve lighting, colour, and other elements on their photos.

2. Snapspeed: Snapspeed is a photo editing app developed by Google and is available for both Android and iOS users. The app is known for its user-friendly interface and allows users to edit RAW images as well. Snapspeed offers users 29 tools and filters to edit their photographs and has been rated highly by users on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

3. Adobe Photoshop Express: Adobe Photoshop Express is a mobile version of Adobe’s popular app, Photoshop and offers a fun, fast, and easy way to edit photos. The app also delivers a full spectrum of tools and features to users for editing photos and comes with features like instant fixes for crooked images, removing noise, and more. The app offers users hundreds of effects, filters, and looks to edit their photos.

4. VSCO: VSCO offers users creative photo and video editing tools. The app allows users to edit RAW photos and offers 10 free presets for users to easily edit photos. The app also allows users to edit vieos with VSCO presets and advanced editing tools from the photo editor itself.

5. Pixlr: Pixlr from Inmagine Labs is similar to the web tool that many people use for cropping or resizing images. The Pixlr app is free and does not require users to create an account to edit their photos. The app provides several preset collages, grid styles, customised ratio, ad background. It is available for both Android and iOS users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here