World Photography Day 2021: Some Of The Best Camera Phones That Don't Cost A Lot

Smartphones these days don’t exactly need to be expensive to have good cameras. Some of the affordable Android phones, around the Rs 20,000 price point or lower, get great cameras alongside very capable specs. One of the key things on offer is a fairly versatile set of rear cameras, which give users the ability to record up to 4K videos and take super high resolution photos, and shoot at night as well with a dedicated night mode. Yet, it is not easy to find genuinely good camera phones among the hotly contested Android phone space that sees so many phones, so many choices and so much confusion for the buyer. We try to make it easier for you with some choices which we think can make for a very good first smartphone for you, along with a very capable camera system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (review) is the only camera in this segment to feature a 108MP main sensor. Of course, the numbers aren’t empirical proof of how good the phone cameras are, but on overall terms, it is a segment leader in terms of the level of details it produces, colour accuracy, tonal accuracy, flexiblity of portrait mode and night mode details as well. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also has a super nifty 5MP macro camera that also offers 2x magnification, and is actually more usable than most other generic macro units out there. The 8MP ultra-wide also does a decent job, even if the 2MP depth sensor is the typical, cosmetic addition here.

Poco X3 Pro: Bringing up the rear among camera mobiles under Rs 20000 is the Poco X3 Pro, which offers a 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera setup at the rear. You get decent photos with acceptable levels of details, and portrait mode is reliable too. It also offers post capture retouching of blur levels, which makes it good for adjusting how you want your image to look like, even after taking the photograph. On overall terms, the Poco X3 Pro is a good camera phone, but not the best in terms of dynamic range, detailing in shadows and the finer aspects. The macro performance is also better in the above mentioned devices.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro: The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a solid overall phone, and has a reasonably reliable triple rear camera setup too. You get a 48MP main unit, an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro unit, and on overall terms, the camera does well enough in daylight or well lit shots. It succeeds in balancing the overall colours reasonably well, and if you like the saturated colour levels more, there’s an AI mode to do that for you as well. It produces fairly good looking portrait shots as well, and on overall terms, is much more than just a usable phone camera. It does miss out on low light shooting, but for the occasional photograph, is still fairly usable.

iQoo Z3: The iQoo Z3 (review) is one of the most well equipped phones in this price segment, particularly for performance. When it comes to the camera abilities, the iQoo Z3 offers yet another 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro setup. While not out of the world, the camera setup is more than just usable in terms of colour accuracy, saturation levels and general details, at least when you’re shooting with plenty of light around. Throw in a reliable camera app with a few nifty extras to play around with, and fast, snappy captures thanks to a great processor, make the iQoo Z3 a reliable camera phone under Rs 20,000.

