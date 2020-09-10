World Suicide Prevention Day: Twitter 'ThereIsHelp' Campaign Aims to Prevent Suicides

Twitter India has announced a partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. The campaign, which is being promoted under the ‘There is Help’ (#ThereIsHelp) tag, is aimed at offering a prominent banner that will be triggered by specific keywords of searches linked with suicide and self harm. Under the banner, Twitter India is offering users a direct link to the suicide prevention help page of NIMHANS, and has also introduced a Twitter list that notes down prominent helplines that can be contacted across India to prevent cases of suicide.

Deaths by suicide have recently come under the scanner after Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. While investigations regarding Rajput’s death continue in order to determine whether it was a conspiracy or death by suicide, the incident sparked off numerous conversations around mental health issues, as well as the need for more robust infrastructure in the suicide prevention sector. In order to observe the World Suicide Prevention Day on its portal, Twitter has further introduced an orange ribbon emoticon, which will single out posts that may help offer distress resolution and support to those who are undergoing difficult times.

Numerous advisories from health authorities have highlighted how cases of mental health issues may be triggered from a wide range of causes – including the home confinement that has been imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further conversations around the topic have urged individuals to overcome the stigma that is typically attached with discussions around mental health, all of which is directed towards preventing cases of suicide around the world.

“By launching this dedicated search prompt with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, we welcome another opportunity to amplify awareness and help resources around suicide prevention on Twitter, and contributing to the ongoing efforts required to address this serious issue,” said Mahima Kaul, head of Twitter India’s public policy.

To find the prompt and related helplines, searching for any suicide or self harm related keyword on the platform’s mobile, desktop and web apps will show up relevant results.