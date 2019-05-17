Take the pledge to vote

World Telecommunication Day 2019: The History That Defines Communication as we Know it

The theme 'Bridging the standardization gap' focuses on the power of data for development and aims to explore how to turn complex, and unstructured data into actionable information.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
World Telecommunication Day 2019: The History That Defines Communication as we Know it
(Image: AP)
World Telecommunication Day that is marked on May 17 every year highlights the role of Information and Communication Technology in today’s world. This year, the 50th anniversary of the World Communications Day is being celebrated, with the event being first started in 1969. The day also marks the anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The day first started being celebrates in 2005 when the world’s government took a meeting on Information Society called upon the UN General Assembly to declare May 17 as World Information Society Day.

Notably, the day highlights the role of Information and Communication Technology in the modern world and was declared to focus on the importance of the ICT and issues pertaining to the Information Society.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated by organizations like UNESCO, with a different theme every year.

World Telecommunication Day 2019 theme
The theme for this year of World Telecommunication Day 'Bridging the standardization gap' focuses on the power of data for development and aims to explore how to turn complex, and unstructured data into actionable information to help move development forward.

The day is celebrated to increase awareness of the positive communication technology among people in the world and aims towards making both information and communication easily accessible to people living in remote and rural areas.

The day aims to help raise awareness of the possibilities that using digital spheres like the internet and other modern techonologies pertaining to communication can bridge the gap between societies and economies.
