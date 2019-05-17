English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Telecommunication Day 2019: The History That Defines Communication as we Know it
The theme 'Bridging the standardization gap' focuses on the power of data for development and aims to explore how to turn complex, and unstructured data into actionable information.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
World Telecommunication Day that is marked on May 17 every year highlights the role of Information and Communication Technology in today’s world. This year, the 50th anniversary of the World Communications Day is being celebrated, with the event being first started in 1969. The day also marks the anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The day first started being celebrates in 2005 when the world’s government took a meeting on Information Society called upon the UN General Assembly to declare May 17 as World Information Society Day.
Notably, the day highlights the role of Information and Communication Technology in the modern world and was declared to focus on the importance of the ICT and issues pertaining to the Information Society.
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated by organizations like UNESCO, with a different theme every year.
World Telecommunication Day 2019 theme
The theme for this year of World Telecommunication Day 'Bridging the standardization gap' focuses on the power of data for development and aims to explore how to turn complex, and unstructured data into actionable information to help move development forward.
The day is celebrated to increase awareness of the positive communication technology among people in the world and aims towards making both information and communication easily accessible to people living in remote and rural areas.
The day aims to help raise awareness of the possibilities that using digital spheres like the internet and other modern techonologies pertaining to communication can bridge the gap between societies and economies.
Notably, the day highlights the role of Information and Communication Technology in the modern world and was declared to focus on the importance of the ICT and issues pertaining to the Information Society.
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated by organizations like UNESCO, with a different theme every year.
World Telecommunication Day 2019 theme
The theme for this year of World Telecommunication Day 'Bridging the standardization gap' focuses on the power of data for development and aims to explore how to turn complex, and unstructured data into actionable information to help move development forward.
The day is celebrated to increase awareness of the positive communication technology among people in the world and aims towards making both information and communication easily accessible to people living in remote and rural areas.
The day aims to help raise awareness of the possibilities that using digital spheres like the internet and other modern techonologies pertaining to communication can bridge the gap between societies and economies.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Small Talk and Inane Violence Power Chapter 3
- MG eZS Electric SUV Spied Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
- Telegram Founder Slams WhatsApp For Spyware Issue, says it Will Never be Secure
- Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look, See Pics
- Elon Musk is Set to Review Tesla's Spendings, as The Cost Cutting Plans Are Implemented
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results