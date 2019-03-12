English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Wide Web Turns 30: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About WWW
Two decades back, on April 30, 1993, CERN, a European research organisation near Geneva, announced that the World Wide Web would be free.
Representative Image.
Today, you are able to access numerous webpages through a web browser over the Internet. You use Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia, Google and many other websites often to get information, stay in touch with people and remain updated.
Most of us heavily rely on the Internet, and the power of Internet is not hidden from anyone. But do you know the source of this power? Do you know when did you get this power to freely view any webpage? Two decades back, on April 30, 1993, CERN, a European research organisation near Geneva, announced that the World Wide Web would be free, with no fees due.
On the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web - a true milestone in the Internet history - here we bring you certain interesting facts about the Web:
1. British engineer and computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee, now Director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), wrote a proposal in March 1989 for what would finally become the World Wide Web.
2. On August 6, 1991, the first website http://info.cern.ch went online.
3. A NeXT Computer was used by Sir Tim Berners-Lee as the world's first web server and also to write the first web browser - WorldWideWeb - in 1990.
4. Berners-Lee uploaded the first photo on the Web in 1992. That was an image of the CERN house band Les Horribles Cernettes.
5. It is believed that a turning point in the history of the World Wide Web began with the launch of the Mosaic web browser in 1993. It was a graphical browser developed by a team at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois. Mosaic is the web browser credited with popularising the World Wide Web.
6. The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the main international standards organisation for the World Wide Web, was founded by Tim Berners-Lee after he left CERN in October 1994.
7. Archie is considered to be the first Internet search engine. It was the first tool for indexing FTP archives, allowing people to find specific files.
8. If you dislike Internet users being addressed to as 'surfers', blame Jean Armour Polly. It was she who coined the term "Surfing the Internet".
9. Pornography constitutes a big chunk of the Web for most of its existence, but the first website on the .xxx domain (meant for adult websites) went online in August 2011.
10. Most people tend to treat the Internet and the Web as synonymous. They, in fact, while being related, are not. Internet refers to the vast networking infrastructure that connects millions of computers across the world and the World Wide Web is the worldwide collection of text pages, digital photographs, music files, videos, and animations, which users can access over the Internet. The Web uses the HTTP protocol to transmit data and is only a part of the Internet. The Internet includes a lot that is not necessarily the Web.
