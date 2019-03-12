World Wide Web Turns 30: The Most Interesting Facts About The Internet That You Probably Didn't Know of

The Internet is our lifeline. Be it accessing web pages through a web browser, or the good old apps on your phone, the Internet is the one pipeline that lets you get information, stay up to date, do research, and even stay connected with friends and family. Most of us heavily rely on the Internet, and the power of Internet is not hidden from anyone. But do you know the source of this power? Exactly 30 years ago, on March 12, 1989 British engineer and computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee, now Director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), wrote a proposal for what would finally become the World Wide Web. On the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, a true milestone in the Internet history, here are some rather interesting facts that you probably didn't know.On August 6, 1991, the first website http://info.cern.ch went online.A NeXT Computer was used by Sir Tim Berners-Lee as the world's first web server and also to write the first web browser - WorldWideWeb - in 1990.Berners-Lee uploaded the first photo on the Web in 1992. That was an image of the CERN house band Les Horribles Cernettes.On April 30, 1993, CERN, a European research organisation near Geneva, announced that the World Wide Web would be free to anyone, with no fees due.It is believed that a turning point in the history of the the World Wide Web began with the launch of the Mosaic web browser in 1993. It was a graphical browser developed by a team at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois. Mosaic is the web browser credited with popularising the World Wide Web.The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the main international standards organisation for the World Wide Web, was founded by Tim Berners-Lee after he left CERN in October 1994.Archie is considered to be the first Internet search engine. It was the first tool for indexing FTP archives, allowing people to find specific files.If you dislike Internet users being addressed to as 'surfers', blame Jean Armour Polly. It was she who coined the term "Surfing the Internet".Pornography constitutes a big chunk of the Web for most of its existence, but the first website on the .xxx domain (meant for adult websites) went online in August 2011.Most people tend to treat the Internet and the Web as synonymous. They, in fact while being related, are not. Internet refers to the vast networking infrastructure that connects millions of computers across the world and the World Wide Web is the worldwide collection of text pages, digital photographs, music files, videos, and animations, which users can access over the Internet. The Web uses the HTTP protocol to transmit data and is only a part of the Internet. The Internet includes a lot that is not necessarily the Web.