World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video

This is the "world's first foldable screen phone" released by Rouyu Technology, which will use the Snapdragon 8150 processor, but its design is very rough, just to seize the "first", this is a futures product. pic.twitter.com/M0v9o2z0Bw — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018

Chinese company Royole Corporation has launched what may be the world's first foldable phone. While the Samsung Galaxy ‘F’ or even the folding smartphone from LG and Huawei were on the table, Chinese manufacturer Rouyu has beaten them to the finish line. Royole said that the Flexpai had been tested to withstand more than 200,000 open-and-shut movements, meaning it should offer years of use before any damage to the picture.The device utilizes the next-generation Snapdragon 8150 that is yet to be officially unveiled by Qualcomm. The processor of the smartphone is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable via microSDs of up to 256GB. There is also a version of 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 515GB of internal storage available for those who are willing to get more space.In terms of optics, the device houses a main 16-megapixel sensor alongside a secondary a 20-megapixel sensor that sports a telephoto lens. It can also be used as a selfie camera when folded and when unfolded, it can be used as a rear camera.The device comes with a USB Type-C port but it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack the powerhouse of the handset is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery.