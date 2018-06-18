English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Worldwide Smartphone Shipments to Grow 1.4% in 2018
This is in stark contrast to double digit growth posted in the years after 2007, when Apple first launched its iPhone.
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS)
Global shipments of smartphones are expected to reach a little over 1.49 billion units this year, up from 1.47 billion in 2017 -- a growth of 1.4 per cent, a report showed on Sunday.
The smartphone shipment numbers are likely to rise at a faster clip from 2019 onwards once the real-world 5G network is introduced, according to an industry consulting firm Strategy Analytics (SA), Yonhap news agency reported.
The poor showing is a repeat of numbers for 2016 and 2017 when annual growth was tallied at 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.
This is in stark contrast to double digit growth posted in the years after 2007, when Apple first launched its iPhone.
The global research and consulting firm said the drop in shipments and sales is mainly due to overall improvements in the capabilities of the latest handsets and a longer replacement cycle for recent phones.
Greater smartphone penetration across the globe and higher unit cost also may be having effect on consumer demand, it said.
SA, however, predicted that, starting in 2019, there may be an upshift in demand for smartphones as the much quicker and more stable 5G networks come online, requiring new mobile devices to fully take advantage of the new developments.
It said that in 2019, the worldwide market for smartphones may expand 3.5 per cent on-year followed by 4.4 per cent growth in 2020 and 4.9 per cent in 2021.
By 2023, it said growth will be around 4.1 per cent, with companies churning out 1.86 billion phones per year.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
The smartphone shipment numbers are likely to rise at a faster clip from 2019 onwards once the real-world 5G network is introduced, according to an industry consulting firm Strategy Analytics (SA), Yonhap news agency reported.
The poor showing is a repeat of numbers for 2016 and 2017 when annual growth was tallied at 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.
This is in stark contrast to double digit growth posted in the years after 2007, when Apple first launched its iPhone.
The global research and consulting firm said the drop in shipments and sales is mainly due to overall improvements in the capabilities of the latest handsets and a longer replacement cycle for recent phones.
Greater smartphone penetration across the globe and higher unit cost also may be having effect on consumer demand, it said.
SA, however, predicted that, starting in 2019, there may be an upshift in demand for smartphones as the much quicker and more stable 5G networks come online, requiring new mobile devices to fully take advantage of the new developments.
It said that in 2019, the worldwide market for smartphones may expand 3.5 per cent on-year followed by 4.4 per cent growth in 2020 and 4.9 per cent in 2021.
By 2023, it said growth will be around 4.1 per cent, with companies churning out 1.86 billion phones per year.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facebook Could 'Open' Closed Eyes With New AI System
- 2019 BMW 8-Series Luxury Coupe is Finally Here, Gets 523 Horsepower Engine
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Photo With Dad Kunal Will Brighten up Your Day; See Pic