Would You Fancy a PC That Can be a BackPack, And is Powerful Enough for VR?

How about a virtual reality (VR) headset that is connected to a computer which is strapped to your back. That is exactly what tech company HP have done, with the device that has a name which leaves no ambiguity—the HP VR Backpack. This will be commercially available later this year, and we got to experience the backpack at the London Tech Week 2019, and this really does take away the rooted-at-one-place limitation that a lot of VR headsets which connect with PCs tend to suffer from.The HP VR Backpack will run an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia Quadro P5200 graphics. The PC itself is a dock-able module with a docking station. When you are at home or in office, you can simply dock this and use this as your desktop computer. There are rechargeable batteries inside the HP VR Backpack, which let you attach this to the backpack holder. The harness which you wear will have padded straps, waist belt and an angled mounting plate. The batteries are also hot-swappable, which means if one is running low, you can simply connect another one and continue with whatever it is you were doing.HP envisions various use cases for the VR Backpack. First of course is the VR based gaming. Then there are the scenarios including simulating otherwise high-risk environments for training. Then there is the scenario in which large scale designs and models can be visualised with the VR capabilities. This backpack is certified for VRED and Autodesk Revit.At the moment, the pricing details of the backpack for India are not available, and we should expect clarity on that when HP is ready to launch the VR Backpack. However, the global pricing is expected to start around $3,300 (around £2,600 and Rs 2,29,000) which includes the backpack, harness, desktop dock, two batteries, and dual-slot battery charger“As we prepare to leave the EU, now more than ever is the time for UK businesses to be exploring opportunities in overseas markets like India. Realising the potential of world-leading digital hubs like the UK and India, we can together create a culture of innovation, pave the way for the next generation of technological advancement and solve global challenges together,” says Amo Kalar, Deputy Director, Trade and Innovation, British High Commission.