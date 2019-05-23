Take the pledge to vote

WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event

Expect Apple to make announcements around iOS 13, macOS 10.15 and watchOS 6.

Updated:May 23, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
This year’s WWDC (WorldWide Developer Conference) is scheduled from June 3 to 7 and Apple has finally started sending out press invites for the keynote event. As usual, the event will take place on June 3 at 10 AM PT at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

There are no speculations around any hardware product announcements and the focus should mostly be around all of Apple’s major software. This means that we can expect announcements for iOS 13 which should be followed by beta versions for iPhone and iPad users. Similarly, we can expect announcements around macOS 10.15, and watchOS 6.

Various reports suggest that iOS 13 will feature a Dark Mode, usual set of UI tweaks, improved animations, and more. macOS 10.15 could finally bring some level of cross-device app compatibility where it will be able to run iPad apps, while some iPad apps could get a native macOS version. As for watchOS 6, the new update is expected to bring the Voice Memos app, new watch faces, Animojis and Memojis support, Apple Books, and two new health apps to the Apple Watch.

Apple recently announced a much-awaited update for the MacBook Pro line-up. The updated MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Pro 15 now offer the options of the 8th generation and the 9th generation Intel Core processors, bringing an 8-core processor for the first time to a MacBook.
