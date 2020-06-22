WWDC 2020 Live Updates: Apple iOS 14 Gets App Folders, PiP Videos; CarPlay to Unlock Cars Soon

11:02PM IST: App Clips is basically Apple's iOS app thinning in action. You can scan codes to quick-launch an app that's not even installed on your phone, sign in with Apple, make payments with Apple and simply swipe it away. That's rather interesting.

10:58PM IST: CarPlay can now work as car keys with new iPhones and NFC! To be operational with iOS 13 and iOS 14. Apple says it is safe enough, and will come with new cars starting 2021. Tied to CarPlay. Digital car keys FTW!

10:53PM IST: Apart from Apple's outstanding speed of making the announcements, the overall show looks quite sleek. Smooth frame rates look rather good! Oh, and Maps is getting new Cycling and EV Modes, and is coming to new countries. Not India, though. Yet.

10:50PM IST: Siri now gets a minimised mode, so that it floats up on top of open pages to give you notification-like popups for weather results and search queries. It also intuitively opens up apps on top of other windows to make multitasking easier.

Apple has also lent stronger on-device machine learning usage to live translate and voice typing in messages. Live Translate will also enable seamless translation when in foreign nations.

Messages have also gotten an upgrade, with in-line replies to Messages, adding group profile photos, and new Memoji updates as well.

10:40PM IST: WWDC 2020 is under way, with Apple CEO Tim Cook touching upon the company's commitment to racial equality. It then touched upon going remote due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And with that, we have now moved on to iOS 14. The first update in the list is App Library, which will automatically group together all your apps into folders, and put them together at the end of your primary home screen. You also get direct Spotlight search, which intuitively lets you search for which of the million apps you want to summon.

The second update is Widgets, which get a redesign, and can also fit into the home screen. This comes in from Android, but Apple does one better by fitting the widgets intuitively into home screens. More details en route. The third update is picture in picture video, which now offers a floating video tab that lets you multi-task better.

Pre-launch coverage

Apple’s big developer extravaganza, WWDC, has gone virtual this year. A sign of today’s trying times, this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference seemingly has a surprise in store, with rather solid rumours suggesting that Apple is set to make a switchover from Intel’s processors to custom, ARM-based processors for its Mac desktops and laptops. Experts have suggested that this can lead to Apple making thinner computers that are more power efficient, hence touting the prospect of better battery life and quieter operations even under heavy loads. It’s all gonna be there to see at WWDC 2020, the live stream of which you can catch on Apple's Events page.

Some isolated rumours also suggest an upgrade to the iMac, although whether Apple really chooses to launch new hardware in a crunch market remains to be seen. Other upgrades, of course, will include iOS 14 for sure. A faraway rumour has also claimed that iOS may get renamed to iPhoneOS at WWDC 2020, which will apparently bring iOS up to speed with the rest of Apple’s operating systems (macOS, watchOS, tvOS and iPadOS). As always, much of the attention is going to be on what’s happening with iOS, since the iPhone is still Apple’s most sold hardware. Some speculations have persisted around what features may be coming for Apple’s latest operating system, which include an Always-on Display mode, split screen view, picture in picture mode and so on.

If Apple does shift from Intel processors to its own ones, it will also be interesting to follow what this means for Apple’s developer ecosystem. Apple, as always, looks to offer a unified ecosystem of devices, which is what urges users to stay within its ecosystem of oft-excellent hardware. All of this may eventually benefit Apple into making an even more distinct operating system. How will all of this hold up? It’ll all be there for us to see as we tune in to WWDC 2020, live.

Until the action starts, though, you can catch up on some of our pre-WWDC 2020 coverage. There is the much-needed roundup of features expected at WWDC 2020. There’s also this piece that talks about how the ARM integration may work out. We also spoke to a couple of Indian entrepreneurs who have built two startups – PregBuddy and Wysa, who have made use of Apple’s app developer ecosystem to promote their services. You can read up more about the two as well.