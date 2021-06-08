WWDC 2021: Here Is When You'll Be Able To Download Public Beta For iOS 15, macOS Monterey And More

Apple last night hosted the first day of its keynote conference - the WWDC 2021. The Cupertino-based giant showed off what it has in store in terms of software and it included the latest iOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and WatchOS 8. Apple is providing the new software to developers for testing purposes, giving the company a chance to work out initial bugs in the software. However, after a few weeks of testing, Apple is said to provide the beta version to its public beta testers as well. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed plans to release the new softwares to public beta testers some time in July.

This testing timeline is similar to the one Apple went with for the iOS 14 last year. Those who have signed up for Apple’s beta program can expect to give a new software a test run in about a month. Plans to publicly roll out the new software are slated for fall season this year. Developers can access Apple’s new software’s including iOS 15, WatchOS 8, macOS Monterey, and tvOS 15 already for testing purposes.

Apple last night announced the new iOS 15, macOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 last night during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021. Despite rumoured of Apple taking the wraps off its upcoming MacBook Pro options, no hardware featured on the stage of WWDC 2021 last night. The new offerings from Apple include a bunch of new stuff for iPhones, better multitasking on iPads, more refinements to macOS, new fitness and well-being features for the Apple Watch, and so on. Take a look at what all is new in our round up of everything Apple announced during the first day of WWDC 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here