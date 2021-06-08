WWDC 2021: iOS 15 Will Bring These Features To Apple iPhone Later This Year

Cupertino-based giant Apple last night hosted its WWDC 2021 keynote conference where the compay announced its upcoming software offerings including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, WatchOS 15, and tvOS 15. The new software’s from Apple have already started shipping to developers to try out and will be available for beta testers in July. Among all the new softwares, iOS is the most popular one and Apple has introduced quite a few new features for the upcoming iPhone operating system. The new features include changes to FaceTime, notifications, as well as more privacy controls, and new iMessages features. Apple says iOS 15 will arrive to the public this fall for iPhone 6s and newer devices. The developer beta has already started rolling out and the public beta will be launched next month. Let us take a look at some of the most significant updates for iPhone that Apple is bringing with iOS 15.

FaceTime for Android and New Features Like Spatial Audio and SharePlay

Among all the new changes, Apple’s video calling software FaceTime has gotten quite some new features and improvements. FaceTime now has support for Spatial Audio, which will reflect the speaker’s location on screen. Apple says that with Spatial Audio on FaceTime, voices will sound like they’re coming from the direction in which each person is positioned on your screen. Apart from Spatial Audio, FaceTime also gets the ability to blur the background on video calls, and users can also share music and videos during calls using a new feature called Share Play. One feature that no one expected to arrive this soon and is a rather refreshing change from Apple, it is now possible to include Android users on FaceTime with a share-able link that opens in a web browser.

New Notifications

Notifications also get a new look with iOS 15 with contact photos on text notifications and bigger app icons. Notifications also get new filter modes in iOS 15, called Focus. This allows users to customise which notifications appear during different activities like when you’re working, and sync across all devices. Users can also set a custom home screen page with widgets and apps appropriate for your chosen Focus mode. There’s also an option to batch certain notifications and receive them as a digest at certain times of a day as a summary.

Override Do Not Disturb With iMessages

With iOS 15, iMessages will also get some new updates. iOS 15 will make it possible for others to see when a user has enabled Do Not Disturb mode via an automatic status update in Messages. It is also possible to override Do Not Disturb for urgent messages now. Furthermore, photos shared in messages automatically get grouped into collages or stacks and will appear in other places like your photo gallery or memories.

Apple and Privacy Features Go Hand-in-Hand

Apple iOS 15 also brings new privacy controls for iOS 15. These include a move to bring all Siri request processing on-device by default. Users will also get an App Privacy Report with a seven-day summary of how often apps accessed location information and your phone’s microphone or camera. Mail will also block tracking pixels commonly used in marketing emails to tell if an email was opened and read.

Other Updates

Apart from the abovementioned updates, Apple has also brought the ability to search text in photos via a feature called LiveText. There is also a new feature that brings the ability to search photos in Spotlight, AirPods Audio updates, and the ability to locate AirPods Pro and AirPods Max using the Find My tool.

