WWDC 2021 to Begin June 7, Apple to Launch iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8 and More

WWDC 2021 dates have been confirmed, and the developer conference is slated to take place from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. The keynote of WWDC 2021 will be hosted on June 7, and as has been the norm for the traditional curtain raiser, unveil the latest of Apple’s operating systems across all its products. These will include iOS 15 for iPhones, macOS 12 for MacBooks, iMacs and Macs, watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 15 for Apple TV hardware and iPadOS 15 for iPads. Alongside this, Apple will also host its traditional Swift Student Challenge in its typical support for young developers.

Since the event will be hosted in the digital only format, there will be no charges levied to developers in order to attend it. Interested parties can sign up for WWDC 2021 from the Apple Developer website, or from the Developer section on Apple’s iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. The week-long conference will also host virtual developer sessions and demos for builders invested in the Apple ecosystem, which will possibly include (but not be limited to) how best to leverage the latest privacy advances made by Apple in its mobile operating system.

With iOS 14, Apple took steps forward to better inform users how their data are being tracked, used and collected, and giving them a choice to allow apps to continue collecting data, or opt out from it. The move found criticism in none other than Facebook, which brought out full-page advertisements in an attempt to raise a rallying cry from small businesses by telling them that a lack of user behaviour data would mean directly fewer targeted advertisements, which in turn may drastically reduce revenues from online businesses. In the short term, at least, Apple appears to have come out the better of the two tech giants.

WWDC 2021 may also see Apple introduce new Apple Silicon Macs and MacBooks, therefore continuing its transition away from third party chipsets, and on towards its own. Here, too, Intel recently found a fair few critics (particularly among Apple aficionados) for pulling off an advertisement stunt in a bid to rival Apple’s own processors. Here, too, Apple appears to be holding its own, as consumer tests, critic reviews and benchmark data have all pointed to superior performance from Apple’s processors, as against those marketed by Intel.