WWE 2K22 Coming In March 22: Gameplay Trailer Shows Improved Graphics, New Controls & More

WWE 2K22 game is slated to launch in March 2022, according to a new reveal. The new game’s gameplay trailer was released during the WWE SummerSlam broadcast with a full reveal to come in January 2022. The game is scheduled to release in March 2022, at the same time the WWE Road to Wrestlemania will be on. The gameplay trailer showed footage of WWE 2K22 featuring WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Ricochet and Kane.

During the presentation, a screenshot of WWE Superstar Edge was also shared, showing off incredible detail in his entrance attire, pyrotechnics, and stage lighting. WWE 2K22 promises new controls, incredible graphics, and a redesigned engine for the most impressive WWE 2K experience to date. As part of the game’s development process, 85 percemt of the in-game roster has taken part in facial scanning for ultra-realistic and updated character models, and more than 3,400 new animations have been captured. More details will be revealed in January 2022.

For more information on WWE 2K22, users can visit the game’s official website.

