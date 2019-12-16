WWE And TikTok Have Tied Up, You Will Now Get Official Wrestler Entrance Themes

World Wrestling Entertainment has joined hands with TikTok to bring official excerpts of WWE wrestler themes and entrance music pieces, to the short video social medium. The move, according to a statement by TikTok, will help the WWE grow its audience on social media to more than the billion=strong figure that the brands have officially quoted.

For reference, WWE is seen as one of the most successful and longest running reality TV shows in the world, showcasing the sport of wrestling since the '80s — with dramatic story lines that highlight characters as either heroes or villains. TikTok, which is a much younger presence in the world of entertainment, is a social media platform that relies on short snippets of music or dialogue, that can be overlaid by individuals or groups with video snippets of their own. Given the nature of the app, TikTok has gathered considerable favour among millennials in particular. WWE is likely looking to target the same, in order to rope in more followers from younger age groups.

Following this announcement, WWE has launched its official TikTok account. The entrance themes that are being made available on the app include over 30 WWE superstars and Hall of Famers, including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks, among others. The themes and original entrance music will be integrated into TikTok’s existing content library.

At the time of publishing, the WWE account already has 250,000 followers, showing a sign of retained interest even beyond WWE's ageing core audience. Like WWE, many brands are looking at platforms beyond Facebook and Twitter to reach out to more users across online platforms. With the nature of TikTok's content, brands are looking at the platform as one that offers better engagement over standard methods, making for a new form of content collaborations that will likely become increasingly regular in all areas.

