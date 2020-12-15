WWE Racing Showdown Bike and Combat Game Now Available for Android and iOS in India

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and JetSynthesys have announced the launch of a new mobile game in India namely, WWE Racing Showdown. The action racing title lets gamers perform signature finishing moves with WWE superstars on custom bikes at high speeds, take part in unique racing modes named after special events such as Last Man Standing, Money in the Bank, Racing Brawl and Rupture Rampage, among many more. The WWE Racing Showdown is available to download for free for Android and Apple devices via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

JetSynthesys explains that the WWE Racing Showdown is a high-octane vehicular combat game combining mobile action, sports and racing all at once. Players can choose riders from different WWE rosters such as Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, John Cena, Jinder Mahal and many more. With the racing mode, gamers would need to finish the race but can also attack other players with a combination of moves. Gamers would also have access to special signature moves with each superstar such as Tombstone Piledriver with The Undertaker, Attitude Adjustment with John Cena, Spear with Roman Reigns, and Trouble in Paradise with Kofi Kingston. WWE superstars are also upgradeable up to five levels to enhance their skills and abilities.

Speaking about the launch of WWE Racing Showdown in India, Sarah Cummins, WWE Consumer Products Senior VP said in a statement, "India is home to some of WWE's most passionate fans and we're thrilled to share this new, action-packed racing game through our partnership with JetSynthesys." Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman at JetSynthesys while lauding the development, noted, "Together with WWE, we are excited to unveil WWE Racing Showdown - a first of its kind vehicular combat game...Inspired by WWE's live TV programming, a roster of larger-than-life Superstars, exciting race modes and deep gameplay packed with thrilling action sequences, WWE Racing Showdown will entertain WWE fans and mobile gamers alike.

Some modes on WWE Racing Showdown includes commentary from WWE superstars and legends. The action racing mobile title for Android and iOS also offers in-app purchases.