Wynk Tube Music Streaming App Launched by Airtel in 12 Indian Languages

With Wynk Tube, users can even play videos of some of the 40 lakh audio tracks that are part of the platform right now.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched its new music streaming app Wynk Tube targeting smartphone users in non-metros and small towns. Wynk Tube, which is an extension of Airtel's over the top (OTT) music streaming app Wynk Music, allows users to stream audio and video of popular tracks within the same interface. Airtel said the app will be available to users in 12 Indian languages including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Bhojpuri, besides English and Hindi.

"Wynk Music gave shape to our journey to the first 100 million users and we believe Wynk Tube will accelerate our journey to the next 100 million users," Sameer Batra, CEO, Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement. Similar to YouTube Music, Wynk Tube, which launched with a collection of over 40 lakh songs and related videos, is currently available only for Android users. With this app, users can instantly switch between audio and video mode of their favourite tracks with a single touch, Airtel said, adding that the company has used a Machine Learning algorithm to power recommendations and personalise the app.

Wynk Tube also features voice-enabled search to help users discover their favourite music. "Regional content and personalization through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data will continue to be a big agenda for us and we hope to build Wynk Tube into one of the most popular music platforms in India with even the possibility of user generated content as a differentiator," Batra added. There will be zero subscription charge for Airtel users with unlimited streaming and downloads, the company said.
