English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wynk Tube Music Streaming App Launched by Airtel in 12 Indian Languages
With Wynk Tube, users can even play videos of some of the 40 lakh audio tracks that are part of the platform right now.
With Wynk Tube, users can even play videos of some of the 40 lakh audio tracks that are part of the platform right now.
Loading...
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched its new music streaming app Wynk Tube targeting smartphone users in non-metros and small towns. Wynk Tube, which is an extension of Airtel's over the top (OTT) music streaming app Wynk Music, allows users to stream audio and video of popular tracks within the same interface. Airtel said the app will be available to users in 12 Indian languages including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Bhojpuri, besides English and Hindi.
"Wynk Music gave shape to our journey to the first 100 million users and we believe Wynk Tube will accelerate our journey to the next 100 million users," Sameer Batra, CEO, Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement. Similar to YouTube Music, Wynk Tube, which launched with a collection of over 40 lakh songs and related videos, is currently available only for Android users. With this app, users can instantly switch between audio and video mode of their favourite tracks with a single touch, Airtel said, adding that the company has used a Machine Learning algorithm to power recommendations and personalise the app.
Wynk Tube also features voice-enabled search to help users discover their favourite music. "Regional content and personalization through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data will continue to be a big agenda for us and we hope to build Wynk Tube into one of the most popular music platforms in India with even the possibility of user generated content as a differentiator," Batra added. There will be zero subscription charge for Airtel users with unlimited streaming and downloads, the company said.
"Wynk Music gave shape to our journey to the first 100 million users and we believe Wynk Tube will accelerate our journey to the next 100 million users," Sameer Batra, CEO, Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement. Similar to YouTube Music, Wynk Tube, which launched with a collection of over 40 lakh songs and related videos, is currently available only for Android users. With this app, users can instantly switch between audio and video mode of their favourite tracks with a single touch, Airtel said, adding that the company has used a Machine Learning algorithm to power recommendations and personalise the app.
Wynk Tube also features voice-enabled search to help users discover their favourite music. "Regional content and personalization through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data will continue to be a big agenda for us and we hope to build Wynk Tube into one of the most popular music platforms in India with even the possibility of user generated content as a differentiator," Batra added. There will be zero subscription charge for Airtel users with unlimited streaming and downloads, the company said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inspired by Squids, Scientists Create Fabric That Adjusts to Body Temperature
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax Amsterdam, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
- Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is Nothing Short of Technology Sorcery
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results