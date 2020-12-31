Xaiomi Mi 10i 'Made in India' Phone With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera to Launch on January 5

Xiaomi earlier this month had announced that a new smartphone under its Mi brand would arrive in India on January 5, 2021. The company today took to Twitter to reveal that the smartphone in question is Mi 10i where 'i' stands for "India." The Mi 10i is also confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Chinese tech company already offers a slew of devices under the Mi 10 family in India such as the Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted a video teaser to confirm the Mi 10i launch in India early next month. In a nearly one-and-a-half-minute long video, the company executive said, "In just a few days from now, we are going to launch our brand-new flagship smartphone under the Mi brand called Mi 10i. It is an extension of our flagship phones launched this year - Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. It is also an extension of Mi 10 Lite launched globally."

A perfect start to the new decade is #ThePerfect10. Launching the all-new #Mi10i where the 'i" stands for India.i = Made for India, Made in India, Customised by the India product team.Launching on 05.01.2021.New year, new start! pic.twitter.com/ZtSV7nYX4H— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 31, 2020

Earlier, reports had indicated that the Mi 10i would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which the Chinese tech company unveiled in China in November 2020. However, a Xiaomi executive had confirmed to News18 that the Mi 10i would be an all-new phone without specifying details. The Xiaomi India MD in the video also teases that the Mi 10i would be an extension of Mi 10 phones, therefore we can expect the device to borrow some features from its siblings. Some of the notable features that the Mi 10 lineup include fast charging and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The smartphones also come with a large 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi says that the Mi 10i would be made in India and customised by the India product team. More information over this is expected from the company in the coming days.