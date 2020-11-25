Xbox Chief Hints That An Xbox App for Smart TVs May Come Next Year

Microsoft is getting ready to roll out its xCloud cloud gaming platform on mobile devices, with TVs said to be the next logical step. Now, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has hinted in an interview that there may be an Xbox app for smart TVs by next year. Previously, Spencer had hinted at a TV streaming stick for Mictosoft's xCloud game streaming service. Microsoft is currently bringing xCloud to iOS devices as a web app, a similar approach to the one taken by Google for its Stadia cloud gaming service.

In an interview with The Verge, the Xbox chief said, "I think you're going to see that in the next 12 months," when asked about a smart TV application for Xbox. An Xbox app on smart TVs will also enable xCloud on TVs. In his interview with the website, Spencer also shed light on Xbox's plans for consoles as well as its xCloud gaming service. Spencer said that while the company is pushing ahead for cloud gaming, it has no plans of discontinuing consoles or hardware. Spencer indicated that his plans are to leverage from both local hardware and cloud hardware in the future. " “When we think about xCloud, which is our version of Stadia or Luna, I think what it needs to evolve to are games that actually run between a hybrid environment of the cloud and the local compute capability,” Spencer explained. “It’s really a hybrid between both of those," he told The Verge's Nilay Patel.

From what could be made out from Spencer's comments, we may just see the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S get access to Microsoft's xCloud soon. Further, Microsoft is also said to have plans to integrate xCloud into Facebook Gaming in the future.

While the word about an Xbox app for smart TVs coming from Spencer is the most credible word we can get as of now, there are still no details about an Xbox app for smart TVs. Microsoft had partnered with Samsung earlier this year for xCloud. More recently, the company partnered with LG to launch an Xbox-optimised LG OLED TV this week.