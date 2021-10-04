Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Suggests Console Shortages Will Continue in 2022

Xbox VP of gaming Phil Spencer claims that the global supply of gaming consoles that include the company’s new-generation Xbox Series S and Series X will continue till 2022. It is not the first Spencer publicly raised concerns over the inadequate supply of consoles due to shortages in chipsets and other parts. Almost exactly a year ago, the company speculated normalcy by April this year, but Spencer in February this year feared supply shortages till June 2021. Many fans, including those in India, are still unable to purchase the new Microsoft Xbox Series as well as PlayStation 5 consoles.

Speaking at The Wrap event (via VGC), Spencer suggested that while chip shortages were partly to blame for the ongoing console shortages, there was more going on with the situation. The exact cause of supply shortages remains unclear; however, it is likely the Microsoft is facing issues with securing other key components amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console [Xbox] today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year," the executive added.

Interestingly, the old-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony are equally difficult to find amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many buyers claim that offline stores have higher chances of having stocks and interested customers can contact their closest retailers to availability. Meanwhile, Xbox Series S and Series X‘s competitor PlayStation 5 was up for pre-orders via Amazon and Flipkart during their respective ongoing sale events. This was the eighth time the PlayStation 5 Standard edition saw a restock in India.

