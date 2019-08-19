Xbox Cloud Streaming-Only Console Not in Works, Confirms Microsoft Gaming Head

Microsofts head of Xbox and gaming, Phil Spencer, has confirmed the company is not working on a streaming-only console. Previously, some reports suggested that Microsoft's next-generation Project Scarlet console would ship with both a high-end version and a "cloud console" with limited amounts of local compute for things like controller input, image processing and collision detection, The Verge reported on Thursday.

"We are not working on a streaming-only console right now. We are looking at the phone in your pocket as the destination for you to stream and the console that we have allows you to play the games locally," Spencer said in an interview with Gamespot. He pointed out that Microsoft was working on consoles and a cloud service, but there was no reason to assume that the two were connected and next-generation console, Project Scarlet, would also support xCloud when it launches in 2020.

Microsoft is planning an October launch for the first public trials of xCloud, and the company has demoed the service recently, allowing users to play Xbox games on their phone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.