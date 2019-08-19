Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Xbox Cloud Streaming-Only Console Not in Works, Confirms Microsoft Gaming Head

Previously reports had suggested that Microsoft is working on a console with minimal internal compute power, designed to be a "streaming-only" console.

IANS

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
Xbox Cloud Streaming-Only Console Not in Works, Confirms Microsoft Gaming Head
Previously reports had suggested that Microsoft is working on a console with minimal internal compute power, designed to be a "streaming-only" console.
Loading...

Microsofts head of Xbox and gaming, Phil Spencer, has confirmed the company is not working on a streaming-only console. Previously, some reports suggested that Microsoft's next-generation Project Scarlet console would ship with both a high-end version and a "cloud console" with limited amounts of local compute for things like controller input, image processing and collision detection, The Verge reported on Thursday.

"We are not working on a streaming-only console right now. We are looking at the phone in your pocket as the destination for you to stream and the console that we have allows you to play the games locally," Spencer said in an interview with Gamespot. He pointed out that Microsoft was working on consoles and a cloud service, but there was no reason to assume that the two were connected and next-generation console, Project Scarlet, would also support xCloud when it launches in 2020.

Microsoft is planning an October launch for the first public trials of xCloud, and the company has demoed the service recently, allowing users to play Xbox games on their phone.

