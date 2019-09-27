Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xbox Expands Voice Capabilities With Google Assistant

Google Assistant on Xbox, currently in beta-testing, can turn the console on or off, launch games and apps, pause and resume, adjust volume and take screenshots.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Xbox Expands Voice Capabilities With Google Assistant
Google Assistant on Xbox, currently in beta-testing, can turn the console on or off, launch games and apps, pause and resume, adjust volume and take screenshots.
When Xbox was first launched, one of its main selling points was voice control that was delivered via an upgraded Kinect unit. However, Kinect was quickly phased out and replaced by Alexa and Cortana voice controls. Now, thanks to a new development, Google Assistant users will be able to call out to their Xbox One thanks to a software update that rolled out on September 26. Xbox had released the Xbox Skill for Alexa and Cortana last fall and they have now expanded their digital assistant capabilities with the Xbox Action for the Google Assistant.

According to a report, using the Google Assistant to control an Xbox One is simple. One can just say, "Hey Google, turn on Xbox" to a Google Assistant device or the phone. One will hear the console power-up following the voice command. Xbox users can also rename their consoles if they own multiple ones.

Xbox Action for Google Assistant is currently limited to English, as it's in a beta testing stage. Google and Microsoft are working together to expand language support before a full launch of the service this fall. As of now, beta testers can turn the console on or off, launch games and apps, pause and resume, adjust volume and take screenshots. Notably, all Google Assistant and Xbox One users can join the beta program. One has to just sign into their accounts and add their Xbox as a device, which will be listed under "[beta] Xbox."

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
