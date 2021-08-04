Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a bunch of titles that include Curse of the Dead Gods, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Skate 3 (for both consoles and Cloud) in August first week. The highly decorated action title Hades is also coming is coming out on August 13 for Xbox Series X and S consoles as well on clout network and PC. Racing titles like Dirt 4, Dirty Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020, and Grid by EA and Codemasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on August 10. Microsoft has announced titles like Grand Theft Auto V is getting removed from Cloud and console library on August 8. Titles that are leaving the Xbox PC library include Ape Out and Crossing Souls. On the same day, that is, August 15, titles such as Don’t Starve, Final Fantasy VII, and Train Sim World 2020 are leaving Xbox Game Pass for PC, console, and cloud.

Other games that are coming to Xbox Cloud, console, and PC include Dodgeball Academia, Lumines Remastered, and Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5. Gamers can play Art of Rally - a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift on August 13. Titles such as Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Gears 5: Operation 8 Bundle, Dead by Daylight Archives Tome VIII: Deliverance, Sniper Elite 4 (Xbox Series S and X) are receiving upgrades this month. In a blogpost, Microsoft says that new month Quests are also available for gamers starting this week. Players who’ll kill seven enemies with The Evil Within will 150 Game pass points. Star Wars Battlefront II gamers will earn 50 Ultimate points when they score 2,500 points.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles cost Rs 489 per month while the Xbox Game Pass for PCs costs the same. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to both console and PC games as well as Xbox Live Gold to play multiplayer online costs Rs 699 per month.

