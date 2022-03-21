Xbox Game Pass And Xbox Live Gold India Prices Cut: Here’s What You Pay Now

Microsoft is starting the week with some good news for Xbox gamers in India. The company has slashed the prices of the Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold in the country, giving more people reasons to switch to the Xbox gaming ecosystem. In addition to the console gamers, Xbox is also revising the PC Game Pass prices as well.

The most affordable plan now comes at Rs 349 which is valid for one month. While the most expensive plan worth Rs 11,999 is available for a period of 2 years. The new Xbox Pass prices come into effect from April 2022.

Xbox Game Pass And Live Gold New Prices In India

We are breaking down the new Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold India prices based on the models and the compatible devices.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Prices In India

For the one plan, gamers now have to pay Rs 499, which is a Rs 200 reduction on the earlier price. If you want the three-month plan, now you pay R 1,499. Similarly, the six months, year and 2 years plans can be bought for Rs 2,999, Rs 5,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Xbox PC Game Pass New Prices In India

Again, the PC Game Pass prices in India start from Rs 349 for a month, the three-month pass costs you Rs 1,049, for the six-month pass you pay Rs 2,099 and the one year pass can be bought for Rs 4,199.

Xbox Console Game Pass New Prices In India

The Console Game Pass’ new prices in India also starts at Rs 349, for the three-month plan you have to pay Rs 1,049 and the six-month pass can be picked up for Rs 2,099.

Xbox Live Gold New Prices In India

Xbox Live Gold also gets new prices in India. Get the basic one-month plan for Rs 349, the six-month pass for Rs 749 and the one-year pass for Rs 1,999.

