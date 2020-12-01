Xbox Game Pass Will Allow Users to Pre-Install Upcoming Games With Xbox November 2020 Update

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox firmware update that brings several new features to Xbox consoles including a feature that will allow Xbox Game Pass members to pre-load upcoming games on their Xbox. The November 2020 update, announced on Monday is rolling out for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S condoles. The new feature will allow users to pre-install upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles from a new 'Coming Soon' section available on the console or in the Xbox app for Android and iOS.

Microsoft, while making the announcement, said that not all games will support pre-load but users can still queue them for download as soon as they are available via the app. Apart from this, most of the features in the November 2020 update for Xbox consoles are related to the new generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The update brings six new dynamic background choices for the Xbox Series X|S, with some of them paying homage to previous generations of Xbox. The new update also allows shows users which games use the new Xbox consoles' Auto HDR feature, which can be viewed by opening the Xbox Guide by hitting the Xbox button on your controller while the game is running. Further, the November 2020 update also gives users to add family members to their Xbox consoles during the setup.

Microsoft launched its new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles last month. The company's next generation consoles came as a direct competitor to the PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series X and Series S were launched in India on November 10 and are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively.