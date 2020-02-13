Xbox Games on iPhones: Microsoft Project xCloud Game Streaming Beta Comes to iOS

Microsoft has adopted a clever, steady strategy with its game streaming platform, Project xCloud. Now, the steady progress has brought xCloud to Apple devices, with the service hitting Apple's TestFlight platform. Being a beta on iOS, Project xCloud will only have up to 10,000 people testing it out right now, and Microsoft has stated that only one game, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, will be available to play on the service, at least for now. This marks steady progress for Microsoft, which has taken Project xCloud from Android devices to iOS, looking to test it out on different platforms to steadily improve the service.

Microsoft's director of programming for Xbox Live, who operates under his Xbox gamer tag Major Nelson, has updated in his official blog that Microsoft has already hit the initial target number of users that it required for its TestFlight programme. The preview was announced yesterday, and was made available only to users in USA, UK and Canada. However, Microsoft might look to expand its beta testing programme at a later point, and bring it to more countries, so we suggest that it is worth keeping an eye out for the next Project xCloud update.

While all eyes are on Microsoft for its next gaming console, the Xbox Series X, Project xCloud has been making steady progress ever since being introduced. Microsoft has stuck to basics with the service, attempting to iron out issues such as stability and consistency, in a bid to make the service universally playable. With the game streaming industry still at its very nascent, it remains to be seen how Sony, Microsoft's big rival in the gaming space, reacts to the new sector. Fellow big tech rival Google has already joined the fray with Stadia, but its game streaming service has met with mixed reactions at best, so far.

