Xbox Series S Has Only 364GB Available for Games and App of the Total 512GB NVMe SSD Storage

The new Xbox Series S console comes with 512GB NVMe SSD onboard storage. However, users will have access to only 364GB of memory capacity for their games and other applications. According to an early buyer of the console (via Reddit), the reserved storage is meant for its operating system as well as the Quick Resume feature that stores gigabytes of game-related data that lets users jump straight back into the game from where they had left. The new Xbox Series S along with the Series X will go on sale starting November 10, including India.

With limited onboard storage, old Xbox console users who are planning to upgrade to the latest Series S may find it difficult to play games from the old Microsoft gaming hardware - even if allows up to 1440p gaming. Recently, the company had announced that all titles from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One would run on the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles minus the Kinect titles. The early Xbox user who noted the available onboard storage capacity on the Series S, claims that regular users (unless if they're on the developers' program) can not disable the Quick Resume feature to use that extra storage. In case users want to expand the onboard storage, they can purchase the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card (sale also starts November 11) that comes with a price tag of $219.99 (approx Rs 16,300) which is almost half the price of the console (Rs 34,990).

Meanwhile, a report by MSPoweruser adds that the Xbox Series X internal storage only has 802GB of NVMe SSD storage available to use on its 1TB internal SSD. Similarly, the remaining storage capacity is reserved for the operating system and Quick Resume feature. Therefore, in comparison, Microsoft has reserved 30 percent of the onboard storage on the Xbox Series S while the Xbox Series X has nearly 20 percent of memory capacity reserved for operational purposes. Unfortunately, external HDD and SSD drives via USB 3.1 port only work with the old Xbox consoles and not the new series.