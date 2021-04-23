Xbox Series X Can Now Run These Older EA Games at 120fps With FPS Boost: Full List

The Xbox Series X and Series S just got a number of more games that are compliant with its native FPS Boost feature. According to the new announcement, a total of 13 new games support FPS Boost, which includes 12 titles that will be boosted to run at 120fps, and one that can go up to 60fps. The feature clearly highlights the superior performance that the new generation Microsoft console offers above what the Xbox One was capable of, although to make the most of the higher frame rates, users may need to tone down graphics settings from ultra to high – in isolated cases.

The list of new games that now support 120fps on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles include Battlefield 4, Titanfall, Star Wars: Battlefront, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, Battlefield 5, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. The solitary new game that has been cleared for 60fps gameplay with FPS Boost includes Sea of Solitude. The list now joins 10 previous games that had already received FPS Boost support earlier, which include: Dishonored – Definitive Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2.

To enable FPS Boost on your new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, pause a game by tapping on the Xbox button on your controller. Subsequently, scroll down to the active game, tap on the additional menu button on the controller, and scroll down to ‘manage game and add-ons’. From here, scroll down to select the ‘compatibility options’ feature, and tap on the FPS Boost field to check the box beside it. Games which support the feature will have the option in this page, alongside Auto HDR – a feature that’s also geared to improve the overall quality of gameplay on the console. A subsequent restart of the game will be required, after enabling FPS Boost.

Unfortunately, casual gamers will note that the Xbox Series X ecosystem has still not enabled FPS Boost for two of EA’s most popular franchises of all time – Need for Speed and FIFA. While not being the most resource intensive, FPS Boost can help the latter titles offer a smoother gameplay experience, but any presence of this in the newest (or older) versions of these titles remain a pipe dream for fans. Nevertheless, the new update does cover a whole bunch of popular games, which can also be accessed via subscriptions such as EA Play, or the all-inclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

