Xbox Series X Faces Some Hardware Issues and a 'Smokey' Rumour in Initial Delivery Days

Microsoft's new generation of gaming consoles including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S finally landed with users earlier this week, on November 10. However, the launch day came with its own problems for Microsoft. Firstly, some issue was reported with the Xbox Live login, which did not let many buyers enjoy their new Xbox consoles immediately. While the Xbox Live login issue was fixed by Microsoft in a matter of hours, buyers on Reddit have reported various hardware issues with their new Xbox Series X consoles.

According to several Reddit threads, first found by XDA Developers, few users receiving Xbox Series X units reported their consoles completely shutting after just a couple of hours of use, overheating, ones that make noise, and even ones with a faulty disc drive. It is not known what is causing these issues, but the random shutdowns can be linked to overheating. It is not known how widespread these issues are, since the number of reports on Reddit, social media, and community forums aren't very substantial as compared to millions of consoles being shipped globally.

Amid all the reports of the new Xbox hardware issues, several reports emerged of the Xbox Series X consoles emitting smoke from the top vent gained quite a lot of attention. After the brief initial scare, however, it was pointed out by many that this wasn't due to the Xbox Series X heating up or catching fire. The smoke instead turned out to be a result of people blowing vape (electronic cigarette) smoke into their new consoles. These videos were reportedly being shared in order to spread misinformation about the Xbox Series X.

Even Microsoft took note of this and asked people to not blow vape smoke into their Xbox Series X consoles. "We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X," Microsoft said via the Xbox Twitter handle.

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

A video shared by Xbox Studio even goes on to demonstrate how these users are making it appear as if their Xbox Series X is emitting smoke. In a video shared on Twitter, the Xbox-based portal said said users can make a situation that makes it look like their Xbox Series X is on fire by using vape smoke and turning off the console.

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS.Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola "Quemada" y como han logrado este efecto incluso estando la consola "APAGADA" pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

Microsoft is keeping a note of the hardware issues and is investigating the vape smoke issue, according The Verge's Tom Warren. In the meantime, Xbox has shared Xbox Support website, forums, and social media handles to find information about "any vape related support questions."