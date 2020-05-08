TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal: Trailers of All 13 Titles 'Optimised for Series X'

The initial game poster of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, sketched live by Bosslogic.

The initial game poster of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, sketched live by Bosslogic.

While the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal did have crowdpullers in the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Madden NFL 21 and Scorn, many clearly expected more.

Shouvik Das
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Share this:

Last night, Microsoft hosted a live stream for a much-hyped gameplay reveal of notable game titles that are 'optimised for Series X'. The Microsoft Xbox Series X, one of the two incredibly hyped, next generation gaming consoles, is set to be launched before 2020 ends. By then, Microsoft will presumably have more titles up its sleeve, including Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport 8, and from third party studios, titles such as the upcoming Call of Duty flagship by Activision. Until then, however, the company hosted what many have stated was a rather lacklustre gameplay reveal session.

The biggest disappointment in the session was that it featured less of gameplay and more of cinematic trailers from the games. Nevertheless, the brief trailers still gave a glimpse at what these next generation titles would look like on fully capable hardware. Branded as 'optimised for Series X', each of these games will feature the fast load benefits of SSD storage, ray tracing graphics and lighting, and 4K gaming at high frame rates of up to 120fps. The biggest of the titles showed yesterday was Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is being set in the Vikings era. Featured in alphabetical order, here are your first looks at some of the games that would be part of Xbox Series X's launch-time arsenal.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Genre: Historical/RPG

Release date: Holiday 2020

Bright Memory: Infinite

Genre: FPS

Release date: End-2020

Call of the Sea

Genre: Adventure/Puzzle

Release date: End-2020

Chorus

Genre: FPS/Sci-Fi

Release date: End-2020

Dirt 5

Genre: Racing

Release date: October 2020

Madden NFL 21

Genre: Sports/American football

Release date: End-2020

Scarlet Nexus

Genre: Action/Adventure

Release date: End-2020

Scorn

Genre: Adventure/Horror

Release date: End-2020

Second Extinction

Genre: Action/Fantasy

Release date: End-2020

The Ascent

Genre: RPG/Sci-Fi

Release date: End-2020

The Medium

Genre: Psychological horror

Release date: End-2020

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Genre: Fantasy/RPG

Release date: End-2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Genre: Fighting/RPG

Release date: End-2020

All things considered, the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal was a bit of a mixed bag. While some titles, such as the much-awaited Scorn, has plenty of intrigue, others such as the Vampire installation and even The Medium feel a bit like indie fillers. While we are completely in support of indie games and developers, it is probably a reflection of the present times that Microsoft did not pull all the heavyweights out of the bag already. Explanations range aplenty, from the Covid-19 pandemic hitting production schedules, to awaiting Sony's move with exclusive and 'optimised' titles, to simply building up more hype. All things considered, it is true that most enthusiasts could have done with a better show from the first gameplay reveal session of Microsoft's much awaited, next generation gaming console.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading