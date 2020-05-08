Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal: Trailers of All 13 Titles 'Optimised for Series X'

Last night, Microsoft hosted a live stream for a much-hyped gameplay reveal of notable game titles that are 'optimised for Series X'. The Microsoft Xbox Series X, one of the two incredibly hyped, next generation gaming consoles, is set to be launched before 2020 ends. By then, Microsoft will presumably have more titles up its sleeve, including Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport 8, and from third party studios, titles such as the upcoming Call of Duty flagship by Activision. Until then, however, the company hosted what many have stated was a rather lacklustre gameplay reveal session.

The biggest disappointment in the session was that it featured less of gameplay and more of cinematic trailers from the games. Nevertheless, the brief trailers still gave a glimpse at what these next generation titles would look like on fully capable hardware. Branded as 'optimised for Series X', each of these games will feature the fast load benefits of SSD storage, ray tracing graphics and lighting, and 4K gaming at high frame rates of up to 120fps. The biggest of the titles showed yesterday was Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is being set in the Vikings era. Featured in alphabetical order, here are your first looks at some of the games that would be part of Xbox Series X's launch-time arsenal.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla