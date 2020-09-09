Xbox Series X India Price Announced at Rs 49,990, Series S at Rs 34,990, Releasing Nov 10

Xbox India has finally revealed the prices of the new generation gaming consoles from Microsoft. Earlier today, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, announced the global availability, preorder dates and launch prices of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles via the official Xbox newsroom. Both the consoles will be released in India on November 10, with preorders starting September 22. The Xbox Series X flagship gaming console is priced at Rs 49,990, and the Xbox Series S console will cost Rs 34,990.

Microsoft’s big ploy with the Xbox environment is to sell more Xbox memberships to rope in more customers in the long run, and numerous reports have claimed that Microsoft now aims to increase overall revenue coming in from its gaming business by promoting its Xbox All Access membership plans, instead of simply selling the hardware. As Spencer noted on the Xbox newsroom post, both the consoles will get Xbox All Access plans in global markets, which will give you the new console, as well as a host of gaming access including “over 100 high-quality games to play on console including next-gen Xbox Optimised games, over 100 high-quality games to play on PC, an EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games, and over 100 games to play from the cloud.”

The Xbox All Access membership programmes come at no upfront down payment costs, and may hence suit those who don’t mind paying a fixed monthly sum for the new generation gaming console, but wouldn’t want to spend a bigger sum at one go. The All Access plans are priced at $24.99 for two years for the Xbox Series S, and $34.99 for two years for the Xbox Series X. As of now, it is not clear if such schemes would be offered by Microsoft in India as well.

As for the consoles, the Xbox Series X has been understandably billed by Microsoft as their “most powerful console ever”. It features an custom octa-core AMD processor, 12 teraflops of GPU power with 16GB GDDR6 memory, support for up to 8K gaming and 120fps frame rates, an optical drive and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. In comparison, the mid-range Xbox Series S is slated to use a similar but lower clock custom AMD processor, with 4 teraflops of GPU power and 10GB GDDR6 graphics memory. The Xbox Series X will support gaming at up to 2K resolution (with 4K upscaling), but go all the way up to 120fps frame rates. It is also slated to get half the amount of internal storage at 512GB, and will also not feature the optical drive.