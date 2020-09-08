Xbox Series X May Launch at $499, Xbox Series S Goes Official With $299 Price Tag

Microsoft’s next-gen gaming console, the Xbox Series X is getting closer to its official launch date. However, before officially announcing the price for Series X, a new light version of the console has made an appearance. Meet the new Xbox Series S, the most compact gaming console from Microsoft.

The Series S was leaked on numerous occasions and Xbox officially made the announcement just a couple of hours back on Twitter. Surprisingly we have a price tag as well, and at $299 (~Rs 22,100) it does sound like a solid deal. Having said that, detailed information on the Series S will be shared later, and judging by the press renders there will be no optical disc drive on this one. It is also likely to make use of the standing orientation rather than keeping it horizontal, just like the Series X.

There seems to be a black circular vent on one side with perforations on the top as well. You can also see a single USB port and some sort of button at the front. Expect the new Series S to offer the ability to play new gaming titles in a more affordable and compact package, which also means that it will not have the same performance and resolution support as the Series X. It is being speculated that the Series S will come with 4-teraflops of GPU performance which is lower than the Xbox Series X (12-teraflops) and Sony’s PlayStation 5 (10-teraflops).

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

As for the Xbox Series X, it is being reported that it could launch at a starting price of $499 (~Rs 37,000). Both the Series X and Series S are expected to officially launch on November 10.