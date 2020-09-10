Xbox Series X, Series S: List of Biggest Games to be Available at Launch on Nov 10

Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles finally have launch dates and release prices. In India, the two consoles are slated to launch on November 10, and will cost Rs 49,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively. If you have been eyeing a new gaming console for a while, but still remain undecided on whether you should buy one of the new Xbox consoles, or wait to see the pricing of the Sony PlayStation 5, the next big thing that you may want to look at is the list of major, AAA game titles that are slated to launch on either of the two consoles at the times of launch.

Xbox Series X/Series S: Biggest games launching on November 10

Before we begin here, it is important to note that Halo: Infinite – Xbox’s biggest party piece, which was scheduled to launch with the new consoles, has been delayed until 2021. This has certainly led to a considerable setback for the Xbox clan of gamers. Despite that, however, Xbox head Phil Spencer promised “thousands of games to play”, and also “over 100 optimised Xbox Series X titles”, all of which will apparently be available before the end of 2020. The “thousands” premonition is likely taking into account the backward compatibility of the new Xbox consoles.

Beyond Halo: Infinite’s delay, however, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will still get a number of big titles when it launches on November 10. These include Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new and polarising Marvel’s Avengers, flashy racing titles Dirt 5 and WRC 9, Ubisoft’s much anticipated Watch Dogs: Legion, a new version of Gears with Gears: Tactics, the highly touted Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and popular sports titles NBA 2K21 and FIFA 21 as well.

Gamespot has also put down a list of lesser known games that will also launch on the new Xbox consoles at launch time, and these include CrossfireX, Exo One, Sable, The Ascent, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, Call of the Sea and more.

As a result, the full list of games is not too shabby for casual gamers. However, it remains to be seen what professionals and enthusiasts feel about Xbox’s games list, and also, how this would compare to what Sony pulls up for the PlayStation 5.