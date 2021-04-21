Xbox Series X to Beat Sony PS5 in Graphics Performance, Suggests New Update

The Xbox Series X is slightly ahead of the Sony PS5 in terms of the overall performance on paper, but in the real world, the PS5 has generally felt like a faster, more intuitive gaming console. This, though, might be set to change. According to a recent update, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have been included in a list published by AMD, for all devices that are eligible to get its FidelityFX graphics processing technology. In contrast, the Sony PS5 has not been mentioned to be eligible for the FidelityFX firmware update. On the interim basis, this may mean that Microsoft may have a one-up on Sony, as the Xbox Series X may feature better graphics than the PS5 thanks to this update.

FidelityFX is an adaptive graphics software technology that was built on the PC gaming platform for enhancing graphics performance from ray tracing GPUs. Its key features include variable shading to bring out more dynamic lighting and shadow textures, screen space reflections to bring out more realism in material surfaces such as water bodies, as well as ambient occlusion – all of which seemingly contribute to make the already excellent ray tracing graphics even better and more realistic. Such graphics updates would make a clear difference in titles such as Control, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Forza series and more – games that have content to make the most of these benefits.

The deal now is that this AMD FidelityFX tech has now been added to the Xbox game development kit, which means that developers now have access to the enhanced graphics tech on offer by AMD. As a result, they can simply push a future OTA update that enables better graphics performances to already launched games, or used it from the ground-up for future titles as well. The Xbox Series X features a custom CPU based on the AMD Zen 2 architecture, and a custom GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture – incidentally exactly the same as what Sony advertises with its PlayStation 5.

Does this mean better graphics on the Xbox Series X, over the PS5? On the face of it, and for now, that does seem to be the case. Given how closely wound the two consoles have been, it is a tricky business to recommend one over the other. However, those with clear priority of graphics and with a 120Hz television at home to make the most of the new consoles’ abilities can now clearly prioritise the Xbox – although, it is entirely possible that FidelityFX be included in Sony’s GDK as well, in future. The PS5 does feel like a more intuitive console and with more titles right now to use its firepower, so if you’d rather wait this out before buying, we recommend you do so.

