Xbox Series X to Feature Removable 1TB NVMe SSD, Custom AMD Zen 2 Octa-Core CPU

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series X will be using a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at 3.8GHz each and a custom AMD RNDA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units at 1.825GHz each, coming with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVMe SSD storage drive. Microsoft is targeting overall performance at 4K 60fps, up to 120fps.

"While the Xbox Series X will deliver a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware-accelerated raytracing," Jason Ronald, Director of Product Management on Xbox Series X said in a statement. The tech giant is also using a solid-state drive on the Xbox Series X, and the focus is on speed and load times for next-gen games.

The Xbox maker is using "Xbox Velocity Architecture," that is designed to improve the integration between hardware and software for streaming of in-game assets. Microsoft has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on the Series X as part of its HDMI 2.1 support.

Larry Hryb, the head of Microsoft Xbox Live recently announced a new quick resume feature for the Xbox Series X, which would instantly resume multiple games after the console has rebooted, or even after switching titles. Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with a significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for the immersive gaming experience.