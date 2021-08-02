Xbox Series X|S Stock Update – How to Order Xbox Series S; Series X India Restock Coming Soon?

While it isn’t as popular as the Sony PlayStation 5 in India, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has also been short in supply in the country, as the last time the latest and greatest Microsoft console was in stock was back in May. A recent report in IGN India had hinted that the Microsoft Xbox Series X may see a restock in India soon. The console may include a special edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Exclusive controller, the report had said. Microsoft has said that the new generation Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X have sold well in India, with the Xbox Series S being the best-selling console in the country in March and April.

Now, a search through the retailers tell us that the Microsoft Xbox Series X might be available in October at the earliest, at least via one retailer. Prepaid Gamer Card, an online gaming store, shows the Xbox Series X as available, but says that the delivery will happen somewhere around October 30 to November 8, 2021. The console is out of stock on other retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. The Xbox Series S is also available on Prepaid Gamer Card with deliveries claimed to be taking place between August 16 to August 24, 2021. Xbox Series S, also, is out of stock on other retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

The Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,990 in India and the Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990. The Xbox Series X was last available in very limited quantities in June on retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.

