XGIMI Elfin 'Ultra Sleek' Projector With Android TV 10 Launched, Priced at Rs 79,999

Smart projector manufacturer XGIMI has announced the launch of a new projector ‘Elfin’ in India, weeks after unveiling its first 4K Laser TV ‘Aura’ in the country. Unlike its existing projectors, Elfin features a slim build and weighs less than 1 kg. The company claims the Elfin projector provides a “safer viewing experience" by limiting blue light exposure and reducing waste. The lifespan of the lamp is also rated at 30,000 hours due to its low power consumption and LED light source. However, it remains pricey hardware, carrying a price tag of Rs 79,999 that includes introductory offers.

In terms of specifications, the XGIMI Elfin offers a Full-HD resolution, and customers can even enjoy 3D content at home. XGIMI says its 1.2:1 throw ratio (distance between a video projector lens and the screen) makes the projector suitable for most rooms that include offices and gyms. The XGIMI Elfin carries two built-in speakers offering 3W audio output (each) with support for Dolby Audio. Similar to speakers on other models, the sound system on Elfin is tuned by Harman Kardon. The integrated Android TV 10.0 and Google Play Store also allow users to access over 5000 apps, including Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Users can also use Google Assistant virtual assistant for voice commands.

XGIMI adds that the Elfin projector comes with a Game Mode Boost that enhances the gaming experience with low latency and high refresh rates. Connectivity options include a single HDMI 2 port, single USB 2 port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and even a Headphone jack. Other key features include Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology and Auto Keystone Correction. The XGIMI Elfin is available to purchase on XGIMI India’s official website and Amazon. Amazon is also offering some sale deals as a part of its festive sales. Users with ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy up to Rs 1,500 off.

