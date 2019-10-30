Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

xHelper ‘Unremovable’ Malware Re-Infects Android Devices Even After Factory Reset

Removing the xhelper service from the Android operating system too does not seem to work as the trojan re-installs itself every time, even after users have performed a factory reset

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
xHelper ‘Unremovable’ Malware Re-Infects Android Devices Even After Factory Reset
Removing the xhelper service from the Android operating system too does not seem to work as the trojan re-installs itself every time, even after users have performed a factory reset

A new malware by the name of xHelper has been spotted by antivirus companies which apparently comes with a self-reinstall mechanism making it almost impossible to remove from Android devices. The malware is said to have infected 45,000 phones. According to Symantec, 131 new phones are infected each day, with 2,400 phones being infected each month.

According to a report, the malware allows for popup advertisements on devices along with notification spams. These popup ads generate revenue for the people behind the exploit. Further, the malware-infected phone users are asked to download applications from the Google Play Store. Once the app is installed on the phone, xHelper makes money in form of pay-per-installation commissions.

However, it seems that the malware does not carry out destructive operations and according to reports by Malwarebytes and Symantec, it is just restricted to intrusive popup adverts and notification spam. Furthermore, removing the xhelper service from the Android operating system too does not seem to work as the trojan re-installs itself every time, even after users have performed a factory reset!

What needs to be paid heed to, however, is the fact that both Symantec and Malwarebytes have warned users that while the trojan is currently restricted to spamming and ad revenue, it can download and install other apps, which could deploy second stage malware payloads that could steal banking passwords and other personal information.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram