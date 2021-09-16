Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch On September 29: Expected Price, Specs & More

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that was launched during the company’s global launch event will launch in India on September 29, the company announced today. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was launched alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro during the company’s event last night. The smartphone comes as an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that was launched in India in June. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the launch event, in order to confirm the September 29 launch date.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a USB type-C port.

Globally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 30,200) onwards. It is not know how much the smartphone will cost in India, but it will be more expensive than the Mi 11 Lite that is currently on sale at a price of Rs 21,999 in India.

