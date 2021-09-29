The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has launched in India after debuting globally earlier this month. The smartphone comes as an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that was launched in India in June. It has a triple rear camera setup and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Alongside the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, the Chinese tech company has launched Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 that features a new LED display for battery life indication and replacing the standard LED indicator to know before you run out of charge. It comes equipped with “self-sharpening stainless steel blades" with 40 length settings and 0.5 mm precision.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. Its triple rear cameras come inside a distinct square-shaped module that includes the LED flash. The rear setup on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. At the front, there’s a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Coming to the pricing, the phone has two storage variants of 6GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 26,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 28,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available from October 2 in Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colours across Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners. Users can purchase the newly launched device at an additional cashback worth Rs 2,000, coupled with a special Diwali offer of Rs 1,500 bring the price down to Rs 23,499 for 6GB + 128GB, and for 8GB + 128GB for Rs 25,499. As mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 for Rs 1,999.

