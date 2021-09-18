Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of September 29 Launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled its Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE alongside the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro during the company’s Global launch event earlier this week. Soon after the event, the company announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India on September 29, 2021. Ahead of the much-awaited Xiaomi 11-series smartphone release, the word about the phone’s price is out. The phone is already out in the global market. The cost of the phone in Europe for the base variant (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) has been set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 30,200).

According to a tipster named Debayan Roy, who goes by the name @Gadgetsdata on Twitter, the price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is estimated to be around Rs 21,999. The tipster shared the exclusive details, claiming that the price of the base variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G line-up may be priced at Rs 21,999. Along with the price of the phones, Roy also tipped regarding the colours that the set will be available in. According to the tweet, the phone will be launched in three colours, and one colour will be released sometime later post the launch.

Exclusive: Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed thatXiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will launch in India in 3 Variants6+128 GB- Rs 21,9998+128GB8+256GB It will launch in 4 Colours3 colours will be available after launch & 1 Colour will come later ReTweet will be Amazing❤️ https://t.co/inDwf6qaTZ pic.twitter.com/DBGP1Zc4eZ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 17, 2021

If there are no major changes in the phones build for the Indian market, the specifications are expected to be the same as the launched version in Europe. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and will come equipped with a maximum of 8GB RAM.

Honed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, it boasts a 6.55-inch Full HD supporting a 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple rear camera on the smartphone that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP tele macro camera. The smartphone will have a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

