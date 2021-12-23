Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India on January 6. In a post on its social media channels, the company has revealed the phone will support 120W fast charging tech. The company will hope to rival brands like OnePlus, Infinix, Realme, and Asus that also occasionally flaunt ultra-fast charging support on their smartphones. A separate post on Twitter highlights the phone will retail via Flipkart. Interestingly, the new phone does not include the Mi branding as the company has announced plans to use Xiaomi branding for phones and other products to make devices more recognisable across countries.

According to an old leak, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is speculated to be the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that debuted in China in October. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro that is also available in China is said to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i, but the company is yet to share official details.

If the rumour is accurate, we can expect the phone to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could house a 4,500mAh battery with the same 120W fast charging support. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may also pack the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone may carry a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ carries a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option in China. In India, its price could start above Rs 20,000.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro carries a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in China. It features more or less the same design but carries a smaller 6.6-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

