Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched: Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi last night launched its Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones at the company’s global event. Both the new smartphones come with triple rear cameras and up to 120W fast charging. The Xiaomi 11T comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, the company also launched a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as the latest mid-range offering from the company. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE also comes with a triple rear camera setup and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 11T has been priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs 43,100) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, EUR 549 (roughly Rs 47,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Xiaomi 11T Pro, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, EUR 699 (roughly Rs 60,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs.65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 30,200) onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs 65,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that comes with a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a telemacro shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11T that supports 67W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared blaster, and a USB type-C port.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate that also support’s Xiaomi’s AdaptiveSync technology that adjusts the refresh rate according to the content on-screen. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses the same triple camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary shooter. Up front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is claimed to fully charge the smartphone in just 17 minutes.

Lastly, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a USB type-C port.

