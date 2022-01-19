Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs OnePlus 9RT: Top Early 2022 Flagships Compared

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes as an early 2022 flagship offering from the Chinese manufacturer and competes with other recently-launched products like the OnePlus 9RT and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 120W fast charger and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. With the 2022 flagship battle in full swing, let us take a look at how the Xiaomi 11T Pro fares against its most fierce rivals, the OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G vs OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RRAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 43,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 42,999 onwards in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the most expensive of the three. It has been launched at a price of Rs 54,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 58,999 in the country.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G “Hyperphone" Launched With 120W Charging: Price, Specs And More

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G vs OnePlus 9R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB if internal storage. It also comes with Xiaomi’s virtual RAM expansion technology that allows users to expand their RAM by 3GB using leftover storage space. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports a super-fast 120W HyperCharge charging technology. In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS/NavIC, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB type-C port.

The OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9RT which supports 65W fast charging. Coming to connectivity options, the OnePlus 9RT gets Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also features a 120Hz AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inch and has a full-HD+ resolution. The smartphpne is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with two storage variants– 128GB and 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Most Value-For-Money S21 Flagship

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G vs OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The OnePlus 9RT also has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with F1.8 aperture, auto focus, OIS and EIS support along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. Up front, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 9RT 5G Arrives In India: Launch Price, Specs And All Details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also has a triple rear camera that includes a primary 12-megapixel dual pixel wide angle shooter, another 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. Up front, there’s a 32 megapixel selfie camera with an aperture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.