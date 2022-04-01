Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to Launch in India Soon: All Details

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi’s next-gen premium smartphone, will launch in India soon. The company confirmed the development on its social media channels, but the official launch date remains unclear. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will take on Android flagships like the Galaxy S22, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro, which launched in India earlier this week. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debuted in China in December 2021, and it is powered by Qualcomm’s current flagship, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone debuted globally last month.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price in India (expected)

It will be interesting to see the cost of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for the Indian market. The smartphone debuted globally at a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs 76,300). As mentioned, it will rival flagship offerings by Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Currently, the OnePlus 10 Pro costs Rs 66,999 (base model), while the Galaxy S22 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 72,999. Motorola’s most premium, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, is the most affordable device in this category at Rs 49,999. Realme will also launch its Realme GT 2 Pro in India on April 7.

Life is a show, let’s make it worth the wait.#12 5 is coming soon to India!Because the show is incomplete without " “. pic.twitter.com/OEmOCb1tcy — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO technology and 1500 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience. On the back, the phone gets three 50-megapixel cameras and the front includes a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5Gfurther packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X alongside Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G back in December 2021. It is unclear whether the other two models will also come to India soon.

