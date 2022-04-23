The first financial month of the current financial quarter (Q12022) is almost over, and several big tech companies are gearing up to launch a bunch of devices in India. Major Chinese tech brands like OnePlus, Xaiomi, and Realme will launch multiple smartphones, tablets, and even TWS earbuds. Among them, Lenovo-owned Motorola has also announced its plan to unveil an entry-level mid-budget Moto G52 next week. So in case you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone or tablet, we suggest you hold on for a few more days. Here’s a list of big tech launches confirmed for the Indian market next week.

Monday, April 25

April 25 will see the launch of two affordable smartphones in India. Realme will launch its gaming-centric Realme Narzo 50A Prime, while Motorola will unveil Moto G52 in the country. The Narzo 50A Prime is confirmed to feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ screen and 50-megapixel triple cameras. It will also feature a large 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G52 will also come with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. However, it will get a 90Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution.

Tuesday, April 26

Poco will have announced its plans to launch the Poco F4 GT gaming phone and its first Poco Watch smartwatch. Now, the two devices will launch globally, but we can expect them to come to the Indian market soon, where the company enjoys decent popularity. The Poco F4 GT is speculated to be the Redmi K50 Gaming that launched in China earlier. The phone is even tipped to feature Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Wednesday, April 27

Xiaomi will hold a massive launch event on April 27. The company will launch its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Xiaomi 12 Pro. The phone will be the first Android device to feature three 50-megapixel cameras. Additionally, we will also see the launch of its tablet, Xiaomi Pad 5 in the country to rival Samsung Galaxy S Tab tablets. Additionally, it will also launch Xiaomi Smart TV 5A with super slim bezels.

On the other hand, Xiaomi’s rival iQoo is said to launch a new Z-series phone in India. It will launch the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G soon, as well.

Thursday, April 28

Another bunch of major launches will take place on April 28. It will be hosted by OnePlus and the company will launch two phones and TWS earbuds. The company will launch the OnePlus 10R, which is said to come with all flagship (or at least semi-flagship features). It will also unveil the budget OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which may cost around Rs 20,000. Lastly, the company will unveil its new TWS earbuds dubbed OnePlus Nord Buds. These earbuds will be the first in OnePlus’ affordable Nord series.

Friday, April 29

Realme will not only launch Narzo 50A Prime, but a host of products on April 29. It will unveil a mini version of its Realme Pad tablet, dubbed Realme Pad Mini. But the most anticipated device is the Realme GT Neo 3 and the phone supports whooping 150W fast charging. The company is also planning to launch new TWS earbuds in the country dubbed Realme Q2s earbuds.

