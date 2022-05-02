Xiaomi 12 Pro Smartphone First India Sale Now Live: Price, Offers And Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone launched in India last week, and it is already available in the country via its first sale on Monday. Those looking to buy the new Xiaomi flagship smartphone can head over to the company website and pick up the 8GB or the 12GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone right away.

The company has multiple reasons for you to consider buying the phone during this sale, which include special discounts and appealing cashback.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Smartphone India Sale: Price And Offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone India prices start from Rs 62,999 but the company gives you the chance to save up to Rs 10,000 on the base 8GB RAM model. You get a Rs 4,000 discount on checkout, and a Rs 6,000 instant discount if you purchase the smartphone using ICICI Bank cards. Similarly, Xiaomi 12 Pro 12GB RAM variant can be bought for Rs 56,999 with similar benefits. Xiaomi also has no-cost EMI options for buyers.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Smartphone Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers WQHD+ resolution, and supports adaptive refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz based on what is open on the screen. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and comes with 1500 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the first phones to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box from the company.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies, video calls and record full-HD videos at 60fps.

Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Other features to talk about on the Xiaomi 12 Pro are Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 4,600mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast and 50W wireless fast charging.

