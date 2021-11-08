Xiaomi 12 To Be First Qualcomm Snapdragon 898-Powered Phone? Motorola To Follow Suit

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is said to be the next flagship chipset from the American chipmaker, and Xiaomi and Motorola will be the first two makers that are said to bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone to the market. Recently, a tipster shared what are said to be the benchmark scores of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset that showed a 15 percent increase in performance over the Snapdragon 888. Now, another tipster has said that the Xiaomi 12 series will be the first to come with the Snapdragon 898, while Motorola will also bring a Snapdragon 898-powered smartphone by the end of this year.

Qualcomm usually launches its new flagship chips in the early days of December. For the past three years, Xiaomi CEO has shared the stage with Qualcomm, announcing their first smartphone with the new chip. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is said to be the successor of the company’s Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset that currently powers several flagship smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 was recently reported to be made on a 4nm process.

According to leaked specifications of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, it will come with an eight-core CPU that consists of Cortex-X2-based main core clocked at 3.0Ghz along with 3 Cortex-A710-based performance cores running at 2.5GHz. There will also be energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores that will be clocked at 1.79GHz. There is also reported to be an Adreno 730 GPU that will take care of the graphics duties.

